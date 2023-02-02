Golden Point is out to continue its late-season resurgence, with only 209 runs standing between it and a spot in the Ballarat Cricket Association top four.
The reigning premier continues its two-day match against Mt Clear in a strong position, having dismissed the fourth-placed Pointies for a middling total - only a resilient 99 from captain Jarrod Burns getting his side to a dependable mark.
A loss has greater consequences for Mt Clear now after fellow finals contender East Ballarat secured first innings points over Brown Hill.
Should the Pointies prevail, Mt Clear will slip from fourth to sixth, three points off the pace, heading into a two-day game against Ballarat-Redan - who appear on track for a first win of the season - and a final-round bye in which it has no chance to earn points.
For Golden Point, a target of 209 appears achievable, but a mid-week loss in the Twenty20 grand final against East Ballarat may leave it low on confidence.
The Mounties' bowling attack also has a spring in its step, having dismissed pacesetter Darley for 105 only a fortnight ago.
A match-up between Pointies top-order bat Josh White and quick Grant Trevenen looms as one that could decide the match.
White has notched 206 runs at an average of 103 from his past three knocks, while his experience and poise can't be quantified.
Trevenen is the Mounties' leading wickettaker this season, taking 16 scalps while conceding a measly 3.8 runs per over.
Should White falter, the Pointies boast plenty of depth. Manny De Zoysa has averaged 45.5 across his past four innings, while captain Josh Pegg has shown glimpses of his dominance at the top of the order.
With the ball, Mounties spinner Ashley George has been in fine touch, taking 3-11 the last time he took to the field.
East Ballarat could make all possibilities irrelevant should it secure an outright win over Brown Hill.
A full 10 points would see the Hawks take fourth spot, regardless of the result between Golden Point and Mt Clear.
The Hawks start the second day leading by 61 runs with one wicket in hand.
Abi Rodrigo (1*) returns to the crease with one of Adam Eddy or Hayden Walters to join him after the first day's play ended with the fall of the ninth wicket.
Harry Ganley (73) got the Hawks past Brown Hill's 90, but fine spells from spinners Jaxon Thomas (3-43) and Ryan Knowles (2-21) ensured the Bulls didn't fall completely out of the contest.
Making things harder for Brown Hill is East Ballarat's renewed vigour after winning the Twenty20 grand final during the week.
Josh Brown (2-28) starred for the Hawks on Tuesday night, leaving him in fine form when he gets thrown the new ball once more against the Bulls. Harry Ganley's 32 off 10 balls in the decider also offers comfort should the Hawks need to chase a target quickly.
A dominant batting performance has Ballarat-Redan in the box seat to claim first innings points against Buninyong and, with it, celebrate a first positive result of the season.
Two Swords middle order bat Michael Hayes starred on the first day of the match between the two winless sides, posting 61 as his side closed its innings on 8-324.
Jayden Hayes (59) and Jack Gilbey (54) also made half-centuries to help Ballarat Redan notch the second-highest score by any side this season.
Only Darley's 337 against East Ballarat in round eight eclipses the Two Swords' effort.
Of course, a win or at least a draw isn't out of the equation for Buninyong, but an average team total of 104 this season suggests a huge mountain lies ahead of the Bunnies.
Elsewhere, Darley is well-placed to secure its first win at Napoleons after a Harry Killoran century led the Lions to 9-310.
Last season's grand finalists were at a crossroads at 5-115 before Killoran (135) and Drew Locke (51) combined for a match-swinging 133-run partnership.
Napoleons-Sebastopol boasts batting firepower of its own but hasn't eclipsed 300 before this season.
Darley will move to the top of the ladder if its gains first innings points.
BUNINYONG V BALLARAT-REDAN
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Brad Byrnes, Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Campbell Palmer, Brodie Wells, Fletcher Downs, Grant Palmer, David Anderson, Nicholas Schiemer
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Robert Hind, Jack Gilbey, Jayden Hayes, Max Riding, Michael Hayes, Kyle Hayes, Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Nathan Patrikeos, Jack Landwehr
EAST BALLARAT V BROWN HILL
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Tristan Dixon, Harli Givvens, Chris Jerram, Harry Ganley, Joshua Brown, Hayden Walters, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, Adam Eddy, Bradley Whittaker, Abhilasha Rodrigo
Brown Hill : Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Kento Dobell, James Waller, Fraser Hunt, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Nick Cochrane, Tim Knowles
GOLDEN POINT V MT CLEAR
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Manjula De Zoysa, Angus Watson
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Nathan Yates, Ashley George, John Butler, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Grant Trevenen, Steven Nicholson, Matt Goonan
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL V DARLEY
Napoleons-Sebastopol: Daniel Scott(c), Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Sexton, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Mayank Sharma, Viraj Pushpakumara
Darley: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt, Dayle Locke
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
