Fight continues on fringe of finals spots | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
February 2 2023 - 9:30pm
Daniel McDonald, centre, and his Golden Point teammates celebrate a wicket during the Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford

Golden Point is out to continue its late-season resurgence, with only 209 runs standing between it and a spot in the Ballarat Cricket Association top four.

