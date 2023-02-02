The City of Ballarat has launched a second attempt to find a new long-term cafe operator at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
An expressions of interest was first advertised in July 2021 after Sara Kittelty, of Kittelty's, decided not to renew the lease for the Lydiard Street premises a year earlier on July 1, 2020.
Ms Kittelty operated the cafe for almost five years.
Art Gallery of Ballarat director Louise Tegart said following the release of the first EOI, the gallery did not receive the quality of responses it wanted however she was confident an operator would be secured this time around.
The EOI process was held during the coronavirus pandemic when lockdowns and restrictions were occurring, which was a huge blow to the city's hospitality industry.
"We've held off over the last couple of months, really seeing what the recovery across Ballarat has been and we feel like now is the right time to go out," Ms Tegart said.
"We have seen a couple of other cafes and bars opening so there is obviously confidence in Ballarat and in the industry that now is the time. It's the start of a new year and we are keen to get somebody in."
Ms Tegart said the cafe was an integral part of the gallery's overall experience.
"Visitors to the gallery expect a cafe. It provides a really social space within the cafe. We have lots of people in the gallery - people in twos, threes, fours and on their own. This (cafe) provides a thriving and bustling space and it's great to hear people talking about what they have seen and what they have done," she said.
Currently, there are no cafes on the gallery side of Lydiard Street, following the closure of Java Lounge and Knife Fork Spoon.
Ms Tegart said the new cafe operator would develop a partnership with the gallery, ensuring a steady flow of tourists and loyal gallery supporters while catering for cafe-specific visitors.
"We would like to see a cafe owner who shares our vision for the gallery as a place which is vibrant and engaging and which, while grounded in tradition, embraces contemporary style and diversity," she said.
The cafe's location in a majestic building on one of Ballarat's most intact heritage streets ensures a high level of street appeal.
It fronts Lydiard Street and has a commercial kitchen at the Camp Street side of the building which can be used to support the delivery of catered social events at the gallery.
The Art Gallery of Ballarat draws about 200,000 visitors per year.
The EOI period will close on Monday, February 27 at 5pm. EOIs must be lodged electronically at www.eprocure.com.au/ballarat/ by the time and date specified. Late submissions will not be considered.
