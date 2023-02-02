Ballarat's visit from winter has arrived with a bang, bringing strong winds, rain and a temperature drop of six degrees in just over one hour on Thursday afternoon.
It's far from what summer should be at this time of year, with a large rain band crossing the state bringing winter-like temperatures to the Ballarat region over the next couple of days.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat airport recorded 6.2 millimetres between 2.30pm and 4pm on Thursday.
Ballarat reached a top temperature of 17 degrees at 1pm, before dipping to 15.7 degrees at 2.46pm and then down to 9.4 degrees by 3.48pm.
Wind gusts of 61km/h were also recorded as the change crossed the region.
The city is not out of the worst of it yet, though.
Friday is forecast for a top of just 12 degrees, with more showers on the way according to the weather bureau.
But from Saturday the mercury should start to go up again, with a top of 18 degrees forecast.
Temperatures in the low to mid 20s will see in early next week, before summer returns.
