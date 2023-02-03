The Courier
Ballarat Miners sign dual British-Australian Adam Thoseby for NBL1 season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:30pm
Adam Thoseby is the latest signing for the Ballarat Miners. Picture Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions.

THE Ballarat Miners' almost complete overhaul has added another new name to its roster with the club announcing the singing dual Australian and British citizen Adam Thoseby.

