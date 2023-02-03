THE Ballarat Miners' almost complete overhaul has added another new name to its roster with the club announcing the singing dual Australian and British citizen Adam Thoseby.
Having already announced the signings of two new imports Tyler Rudolph, and Jack Davidson as well as Australian college star Max Cody, the Miners are set to take an almost completely new look into the NBL1 South season which starts on April 1.
Thoseby most recently played in the NBL1 West with Perry Lakes in 2022 where averaged 22 minutes and 16.3 points at 42 per cent, but has decided to make the trip east and join the Miners.
Ballarat Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland said Thoseby brings proven form at NBL1 level and experience to the roster. Sunderland, who himself joined the Miners last season from Western Australia said he had always been impressed by his recruit.
"Having known Adam since his early years it has been great to see him mature and grow into an established scorer who truly understands his capabilities and how to use these to put pressure on the opposition," Sunderland said.
"Along with our other signings, Adam helps create a variety of mismatches for us on the floor and comes to Ballarat eager to help us improve in 2023."
Thoseby, who arrived in Ballarat this week, said he had always looked at the organisation from afar as once he would like to be involved in at some point.
"I've always enjoyed seeing how the Ballarat Miners handle themselves as a club, and I am excited to experience getting to be part of that."
"I'm looking forward to playing with the talented group of Miners that are returning and coming up from the (championship winning) youth league."
