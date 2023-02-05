The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Youth Live4Life calls on state government for funding to expand

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A youth mental health and suicide prevention program needs urgent funding to expand into Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.