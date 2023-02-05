The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Western United suffers shock loss to Perth Glory at Morshead Park

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated February 5 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth Glory's Hana Lowry and Western United's Angela Beard compete for the ball at Morshead Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A piece of individual brilliance proved the difference as Western United sunk to a shock 3-1 loss to the Perth Glory as the A-League Women competition headed to Ballarat for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.