A piece of individual brilliance proved the difference as Western United sunk to a shock 3-1 loss to the Perth Glory as the A-League Women competition headed to Ballarat for the first time on Saturday afternoon.
Glory teenager Alana Jancevski placed her 73rd-minute long-range free kick perfectly into the top corner to take the lead before fellow substitute Hannah Blake scored in the final minute of stoppage time to resign United to just its second loss in 11 games this season.
It was a deserved win for the Glory, who broke the deadlock through an early Susan Phonsongkham penalty and only lost the lead to an opportune United equaliser after the Glory keeper hit the ground in a fair collision.
United had its chances early in the second half, finding possession in the midfield and impressing in its surges forward but was left to rue a lack of coherence.
"Like I said to the players at the end of the game, I thought it was a very ill-disciplined performance," United coach Mark Torcaso said.
"We didn't take the game on as well as we know that we can.
"We made some really, really poor decisions out of possession; we should have made better decisions in possession."
The result leaves Perth Glory dreaming of an unlikely charge into the finals, having moved to sixth, nine points behind the fourth-placed Melbourne Victory but with two games in hand.
"We know that every performance is going to matter and every result," Glory coach Alex Epakis said.
"I'm really hoping and really confident that's a season-defining performance because we've got a run of games home to look forward to.
"We're hoping to use the momentum and the positive feeling to really drive us home for the next couple of weeks."
United still sits on top of the table though Sydney FC looms in third, trailing by three points with a game in hand.
Torcaso's side returns to Morshead Park on Wednesday evening to play the Newcastle Jets.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
