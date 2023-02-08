The Courier

Katrina Werry crowned Ballarat's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year for third time

Katrina Werry on Lake Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Katrina Werry has joined rarefied air after being crowned Ballarat's Sportsperson of the Year for a third time.

