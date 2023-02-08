A world dance leader has had nothing but good things to say about Ballarat, after he visited the city on a round trip across Australia.
Royal Academy of Dance chief executive Tim Arthur visited Ballarat's Versatility Dance College on Tuesday to talk with teachers and students.
The trip comes in the wake of the Royal Academy of Dance's new global strategic plan, with the chief executive travelling across the globe to consult with ballet schools teaching the academy's curriculum.
Mr Arthur also visited the Victorian College of the Arts, Australia's oldest ballet school National Theatre Ballet School and major new venue Flashdance Performing Arts.
"In this first period of time as CEO I want to come and see as many of our members as possible and just really listen to them," he said.
"I am trying to make sure that we are going the right things, that the RAD is progressing in a way that they like, and that we are focused on understanding that the RAD is a membership organisation."
A key focus of the new strategic plan was diversity, with an aim to make dance and ballet more accessible to a wider group of communities.
"One of the things we believe is that everybody can dance, and that everybody should be given the opportunity to access dance," he said.
"I think historically, certain types of dance, particularly ballet - which is one of the dance forms that we most focus on, has not been seen as the most inclusive and welcoming, diverse dance forms.
"We are really keen to widen this appeal, to make sure that everybody feels welcome in the RAD."
During his visit to Ballarat, Mr Arthur spoke with 17-year-old Versatility dance students Ava Sheehan and Milly Wakefield.
He said he was continually impressed by the calibre of dancers produced by Australia.
"The talent is off the scale. When I go to major dance companies all around the world, there is always an Australian representative. There is something that Australia does very well," he said.
Beyond her participation at Versatility, dancer Milly is also a part of Melbourne-based Scimm Dance Company's Platforms youth dance company.
She said she enjoyed the challenge of ballet.
"My brother and my two sisters all danced before me so I guess my parents said 'you can do dancing', because they were dancing," she said.
"I like the performance side of dancing, and the hard work you have to put into dancing. There is lovely energy to it, you feel an amazing tiredness at the end."
Dancer Ava said ballet had taken her around the country, and overseas to New Zealand.
"When I was little I always liked dancing around. Mum put me in for a bit of fun, to gain coordination and etiquette, when I was about four. I think that is why I joined," she said.
Mr Arthur said he was pleased to be able to visit a city like Ballarat, which provided a different perspective to those in the capital cities.
"What I have found in some of the smaller towns, villages and remote parts is that dance can make even more of an impact for the whole community," he said.
"I think it is hugely valuable, because sometimes those places haven't got the facilities, they haven't got access to the arts in the way that students might not have in major cities."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.