A minor premier could be decided, the reigning premier's season finished, or the top four completely thrown into disarray as the penultimate round of the Ballarat Cricket Association begins this weekend.
Having only just risen to fourth place, East Ballarat could lose its finals spot due to an untimely bye.
Mt Clear is well placed to steal the Hawks' place, trailing by a lone point heading into the start of a two-day match against second-to-last Ballarat-Redan.
Despite the minuscule gap, it's a must-win game for the Mounties, who have the bye in the final round.
Mt Clear and Ballarat-Redan are yet to meet this season but are coming off first innings wins last weekend.
Throwing added intrigue into the equation is the looming threat of Golden Point.
The reigning premier sits sixth, 10 points off the pace, but has the chance to gain maximum points in both of the final rounds - a luxury both the Hawks and Mounties do not possess.
The Pointies need to win their two remaining matches to stand any chance, starting with Napoleons-Sebastopol this weekend. Naps-Sebas were 104-run winners in the one-day reverse fixture at the start of the year after a 9-38 Golden Point collapse triggered by a Luke Corden double hattrick.
Golden Point finds itself haunted by another sub-par batting performance in its loss to Mt Clear last weekend.
The Pointies lost 6-33 to fall to the Mounties by 41 runs and leave themselves with an uphill battle.
Grant Trevenen was the pick of the Mounties bowlers, finishing with 5-33.
The Mt Clear quick will meet a Ballarat-Redan batting group nearing its peak this weekend after three Two Swords batters notched half-centuries in their side's season-best 8-324 against Buninyong last time out.
Naps-Sebas shapes as somewhat of an unknown threat after the second day of its match with Darley was lost to the rain.
The Lions had set Naps-Sebas 311 on the back of a Harry Killoran century.
Top form comes at a perfect time for Killoran and his side, ahead of a match with second-place Wendouree that could decide the minor premiership.
The visiting Red Caps trail the Lions by a point, and with both sides expected to win their final-round matches, any points differential gained from this game will likely remain come the season's end.
Darley plays Ballarat-Redan, while Wendouree hosts bottom-placed Buninyong to close the regular season.
The heavyweight clash between the Lions and the Red Caps will also see two of the competition's premier opening batters go head-to-head.
The season's leading runscorer Dilan Chandima was the difference when the sides last met in round three, posting 158 runs off 140 balls.
Sitting two spots behind him on the runscoring ranks is Wendouree's Cole Roscholler, who is averaging 66.2 runs from his past six innings.
The round three match was played on a hard wicket, leaving the bowlers with plenty to look forward to at Darley Park.
Red Caps quicks Tom Batters and Ash McCafferty have been in fine touch while Danza Hyatt bagged five wickets for the Lions only three rounds ago.
Elsewhere, Brown Hill and Buninyong are both out to rebound from demoralising defeats when they meet.
The Bulls suffered an outright loss to East Ballarat after being dismissed for 90 and 100. Only a Ryan Knowles (60) fighting effort saved Brown Hill from total embarrassment in the second innings.
Buninyong is still searching for a first win after being dismissed for 88 last weekend before lasting the day after being asked to bat again.
BROWN HILL V BUNINYONG
Brown Hill : Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Nick Cochrane, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Hamish Irvin
Buninyong: No team provided
DARLEY V WENDOUREE
Darley: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
Wendouree: Mathew Begbie(c), Thomas Godson, Heath Pyke, Ryan Simmonds, Tom Batters, Brandon Weatherson, Tristan Maple, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Liam Wood, Sam Peeters
MT CLEAR V WENDOUREE
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, Nathan Yates, Ashley George, Steven Nicholson, Matt Goonan, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Yo Mani
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Robert Hind, Jayden Hayes, Matthew Aikman, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding, Michael Hayes, Kyle Hayes, Jack Landwehr, David Carton, Jack Gilbey
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL V GOLDEN POINT
Napoleons-Sebastopol: Daniel Scott(c), Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Sexton, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Mayank Sharma, Viraj Pushpakumara, Zac Healy
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Angus Watson, Manjula De Zoysa, Lachlan Herring, Leo Turnbull-Gent
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
