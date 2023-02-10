The Courier

Nature Notes: Uncommon horned orchid spotted near Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
February 10 2023 - 2:00pm
The horned orchid is uncommon in the Ballarat district and had never before been recorded in the Enfield forest area.

The forest of the Enfield district has the incredible total of 96 species of orchids on its list of native plants. One more orchid was added to the total a few weeks ago - the horned orchid, uncommon in the Ballarat district and never before recorded in the Enfield forest area. A glance at the photo shows how this orchid received its name.

