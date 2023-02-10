Coach Darren Fletcher believes the Ballarat Cricket Association representative side has the talent that could see it make a deep run at Melbourne Country Week.
The Victorian Country Cricket League's premier competition returns after a three-year COVID-enforced hiatus, with the BCA looking to atone for its grand final loss to Bendigo in the last tournament.
"The boys are definitely excited. It's a good week. You find out a bit about yourself, and you find out where you're at with your cricket," Fletcher said. "There is no hiding down there. If you're not up to it, you get found out pretty quickly.
"Certainly, everyone is excited about the challenge. We obviously played off in the grand final the year before COVID against Bendigo, and the side has changed fairly substantially since then."
Only three players remain from the side that lost the grand final to Bendigo - Darley's Harry Killoran and Wendouree pair Heath Pyke and Ash McCafferty.
They are joined in this year's squad by plenty of the BCA's biggest stars.
Two of the season's top-five runscorers have been selected in East Ballarat's Harry Ganley (407 runs at 50.88) and Rory Low (353 at 39.22).
Ballarat-Redan's Matt Aikman also shapes as an important figure with the new ball, having taken 17 wickets so far this summer.
"We're going to be a tad light on with our bowling, we think, with our medium-pacers. But, we bat really strong," Fletcher said. "We're hoping we can get through our 50 overs (with the ball) and go from there.
"(There's Harry Killoran) and Rory Low as well, who's a Pom. Then you've got the two Sri Lankans in Dissanayaka and Pushpakuamara, who I'm really excited about. We're going to find out a bit about those boys and it's really good they've made themselves available."
The Ballarat Cricket Association's future stars have an overdue chance to play on the representative stage as the Victorian Country Cricket League prepares to mark 100 years since the maiden Melbourne Country Week with a reenactment match at Eastern Oval.
Ballarat will host Hamilton on Sunday, 101 years on from the first country week final. Plans to play the centenary game last year were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both associations have selected strong under-23 sides to contest the 40-over-a-side game.
"It's looking pretty good and (all the players) are really keen," BCA coach Darren Fletcher said.
"At least these young blokes are getting a chance now after COVID. They've got a chance to show their wares at a higher standard."
"There's certainly some talent and there are some exciting names. You've got a Harwood back and Jeffrey.
"It's just good to give these younger guys a go at a higher standard."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.