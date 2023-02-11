Golden Point has Simon Ogilvie to thank for keeping its finals hopes alive, the all-rounder taking a career-best 7-55 to stop Napoleons-Sebastopol from posting an intimidating total on the first day of a must-win match for the Poinites.
Ogilvie took five of the last six wickets as Naps-Sebas fell from 2-125 to be dismissed for 199.
Captain Josh Pegg was the Pointies' only other wicket-taker, finishing with 3-45 off his 20 overs.
Promoted to the top of the order, Janath Tissera got Naps-Sebas off to a strong start before his departure for 54 runs.
Viraj Pushpakumara took over control but found scoring hard against a stringent attack, his 54 coming off 152 balls before he became Ogilvie's second victim at 6-166.
Naps-Sebas found some late joy, taking the wicket of Lachlan Herring to see the Pointies end the day on 1-9.
Sitting 10 points off fourth place, Golden Points needs to beat Naps-Sebas and win its final-round game against Brown Hill to stand any chance of making finals.
Napoleons-Sebastopol 199 (J Tissera 54, V Pushpakumara 54, S Dissanayaka 29; S Ogilvie 7-55, J Pegg 3-45) v Golden Point 1-9
One of the competition's top run-scorers, Tom Le Lievre, has a season-best performance with the ball, taking 4-17 to help Mt Clear dismiss Ballarat-Redan for 142 and put his side in the box seat in its must-win match.
After a circumspect start, the Two Swords resurrected their innings through a 57-run second-wicket partnership between Jack Gilbey (22) and Jayden Hayes (49).
Gilbey became Le Lievre's first scalp before Hayes fell to Ash George (3-31) one run short of a fourth half-century of the season.
From there, wickets fell with crippling continuity. Only opening bowler Matt Aikman (23*) offered any respite as Ballarat-Redan limped to another lowly total.
The Mounties faced a nervy six overs with the bat, openers Matt Goonan (7*) and Jack Jeffrey (1*) surviving through to the second day.
Trailing fourth-placed East Ballarat by a point and with a bye in the final round, Mt Clear needs to win for a chance to make finals.
Mt Clear 0-13 v Ballarat-Redan (J Hayes 49, T Le Lievre 4-17, AJ George 3-31)
Sam Peeters made the most of his maiden appearance for the firsts side this season, taking five wickets to put Wendouree in a strong position in its top-of-the-table showdown with Darley.
The quick finished with 5-49 as the Red Caps dismissed a stuttering Lions outfit for 169.
A host of Darley batters made starts - Drew Locke (39) and Hasitha Wickramasinghe (31), the top-scorers - but could not capitalise on favourable conditions.
The Red Caps survived 16 overs to close the day without the fall of a wicket. Cole Roscholler (21*) and Mat Begbie (13*) will be at the crease when play resumes next weekend.
Whoever wins will all but secure the minor premiership, with both Wendouree and Darley expected to win their final-round games. The Red Caps play bottom-of-the-table Buninyong, while the Lions take on Ballarat-Redan to close the regular season.
Darley 169 (DR Locke 39, H Wickramasinghe 31; S Peeters 5-49, T Batters 2-29) v Wendouree 0-37
Brown Hill already finds itself close to first innings points after a dominant opening day of its match against Buninyong.
A Fraser Hunt five-wicket haul took the headlines as the Bulls dismissed their opponents for 126 in 60 overs.
Brad Byrnes (28) and tailender Nick Schiemer (26*) offered the only contributions of note for the Bunnies.
Brown Hill opener Ryan Knowles wasted little time starting the chase, reaching 46 off 53 balls with three sixes and three fours to see his side close the day on 0-67.
Brown Hill 0-67 (R Knowles 46*) v Buninyong 126 (B Byrnes 28, N Schiemer (26*); F Hunt 5-35, P Priyankara 2-27, T Bourke-Finn 2-34)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.