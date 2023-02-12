State league jet to bolster BFNL club

Bacchus Marsh's rebuild continues with the signing of a young gun from WAFL power, the Peel Thunder.
Roy George will join the Cobras for the 2023 season, becoming the club's fourth marquee signing under new coach Jason Williams.
The 21-year-old is billed as an exciting player who boasts explosive speed and power and can burst away from contests and create space for teammates.
George played a mixture of reserves and seniors games for the Thunder, kicking four goals from two games at the highest level last season.
Most recently, he has been playing for Southern Districts in the NTFL, kicking eight goals from eight games and being named in the best on three occasions.
George joins a group of big-name Cobras signings, headlined by former Essendon midfielder Jake Long.
Long, the son of AFL legend Michael Long, played five AFL games and 82 VFL matches for the Bombers from 2014-2019 before moving to Northern Queensland, where he won Cairns City's best and fairest in 2021.
The Cobras have also recruited former Western Bulldogs rookie Luke Goetz to fill the ruck void left by former Henderson Medallist Dan Burton's move to Point Cook.
Goetz, a 202cm ruck, never played an AFL game but boasts plenty of experience in the VFL and made a name for himself as one of the premier players in the Geelong Football League with Bell Park.
Former SANFL midfielder Jake McCreery rounds out the group. McCreery, the brother of Collingwood forward Beau, joins from COVID in the SA-based Southern Football League but previously spent two years with South Adelaide in the state league.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
