Police are appealing for witnesses and combing the area where a Ballarat woman was viciously attacked while running at Lal Lal on the weekend.
Sissy Austin was running near the Lal Lal blast furnace sometime between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday when a man "came out of nowhere" and struck her with a rock tied to the end of a stick.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Coxall of the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit said the 28-year old was four kilometres into the jog when she was attacked.
Ms Austin was running with headphones on at the time and only saw the man as she was attacked.
The incident resulted in Ms Austin falling to the ground and becoming unconscious.
She woke up and had to run back to her phone, which was in her vehicle, before contacting paramedics and police.
Police said there were no other vehicles in the carpark at the time of the incident.
The man was described as 'rough looking' and Caucasian, wearing black jeans, a hat and no top.
He was also not wearing shoes.
Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said anyone within the Lal Lal Falls area at that time could have valuable information for police.
"We've got police combing the area today, there'll be further investigations over the next few days," Detective Senior Sergeant said.
"I'd like to also assure the community that we'll be upping our patrols in the area.
"Of course flag (officers) down if you've got any information, because we'd like to hear about it."
Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said the attack appeared to be random, and people visiting the area should be careful.
"Nothing like this has occurred in that area, in my recent memory, and that's probably going back about the last 15 years," he said.
"It's very hard for me to stand here right now and tell you it's safe, I'd suggest in the short term perhaps they (people) run in twos. We will be active in trying to identify this male and get to the bottom of it."
Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said the victim was still suffering from lingering concussion symptoms.
"I believe the scans didn't reveal any any fractures, which is great news, but she's pretty bad," he said.
"We will be taking all avenues to investigate. This is a serious crime.
"We need the community support from locals and any tourists that were in the area between about 4.20pm and 5.30pm at Lal Lal Falls blast furnace picnic area.
"Anything that they've seen, it may be that they've got dashcam and they don't realise they've seen something, we'd be interested in getting a hold of that."
Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
