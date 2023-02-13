Ballarat pole dancer Kristy Sellars has taken her talent to new heights performing at the NFL VIP Party Pre Game at Super Bowl.
Sunday night's games at the State Farm Stadium, Arizona was a sell-out for the game, meaning the Super Bowl 2023 attendance figure should reach 72,200 fans but was likely to be watched by millions more across the globe on television and the streaming services.
Her father Frank McCarthy said Sellars' performance in the US in front of 10,000 people on Monday (Australian time) was the biggest of her professional career.
"They built a purpose-built stage and LED wall for Kristy. It all went well," he said.
Mr McCarthy compared his daughter's show on the world stage to the success of Australia's Little River Band in the US.
"I daresay this performance from the Super Bowl would enhance her career," he said. "I'd like to think she will get some work in Las Vegas or Dubai."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
