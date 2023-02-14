Warning issued for Mount Wilson fire

A stay-informed warning has been issued for a bushfire not yet under control in the Wombat Forest on Tuesday afternoon.
Fourteen CFA and other firefighting units are now attending the incident.
The fire reported shortly after 3pm is burning in dense forested country 5.3km south east of Bullarto on the slopes of Mount Wilson above the Lederderg River.
It has currently burnt out a hectare of land slightly downstream from the Nolan's Creek picnic area.
The wind speed in Trentham East is south-southeast and gusting up to 26km/h.
The CFA has issued the following advice for Bullarto South, Blakeville and other nearby communities .
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
