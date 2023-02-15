Matthew Short has ensured his name remains at the forefront of national selectors' minds with a century for Victoria in a 50-over match.
He produced an unbeaten century to lead the Vics to an effortless nine-wicket win over Queensland at the MCG on Tuesday night.
The performance reinforces the form which had him named the 2023 Big Bash League's Player of the Tournament by Cricket Australia.
While his BBL form as an opening batsman - 458 runs at a strike rate of 144.47 for the Adelaide Strikers, including a match-winning century - made a case for national Twenty20 selection, his latest effort also has Short being talked about as a possible call-up for all forms of white ball cricket.
Short hit 108 off 94 balls as Victoria reached 1-205 in just 31 overs to easily run down the Queenslanders in the interstate one-day competition.
Short's innings featured 14 fours and a six in his first one-day century for Victoria.
The retirement of Aaron Finch from international cricket has opened a door for Short to get an opportunity at international level.
The East Ballarat graduate expressed relief with having secured the breakthrough innings.
"It's a bit of relief actually to get my first (one-day) hundred for Victoria.
It's been a long-time coming. It's good to get it out of the way.".
Short reinforced how well he was going in limited overs cricket this season.
"It seems to be going pretty well with the white ball this season. Hopefully it continues."
He said he was really enjoying the move from the middle order to the top order.
Short said he had been given a licence to bat with freedom.
"It better suits me playing my shots and taking the game on.
Short said batting with the experienced Marcus Harris had been most beneficial for him.
"He's been there and done it numerous times."
Harris finished 78 not out.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
