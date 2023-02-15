The Courier
Home/Video
Preview

Head of the Lake 2023: Ballarat Clarendon College ready to clinch both boys and girls crowns

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Clarendon College open girls crew is aiming for three-consecutive Head of the Lake crowns. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat Clarendon College's open girls and boys crews have been nothing short of sensational throughout the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.