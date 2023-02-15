Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a series of fires in the Blampied area over the last two days - including a hayshed blaze.
The CFA said a grass fire was reported in Muddy Creek Road at 9.30pm Wednesday.
Another blaze was reported in Eastern Hill Road at 6.31am Thursday, less than 1km away.
The CFA said the second incident involved grassland and a 10-by-20m hayshed, with firefighters forced to pull the hay apart to help put out the fire.
Volunteers from Kingston, Newlyn, Smeaton and Kooroocheang were called to the scene.
It was declared under control at 6.52am
Natalie Hardy of Brooklands Free Range Farms said she could see the smoke from her property.
""We're so grateful for these volunteers who come and pout and put these fires out," she said.
"They just drop everything and go,"
The CFA said firefighters would be spending some time putting out hotspots.
Meanwhile, a fire at Mount Wilson in the Wombat State Forest is under control.
It was reported as a column of smoke on Tuesday afternoon and has now burnt 1.6ha near Bullarto South.
Forest Fire Management firefighters are monitoring the situation.
The State Control is not providing any other information.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.