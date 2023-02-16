A mountain of runs in Premier Cricket has seen East Ballarat product Blake Thomson return to the Victorian set-up with the opening batter named in the Second XI side to face ACT next week.
As Melbourne captain, Thomson has posted 563 runs at an average of 51.18 to rank as the competition's third-highest run-scorer.
Thomson was formerly a state contracted player and played six one-day games for Victoria.
The 25-year-old played one Second XI game last summer in what was his first representative appearance in three years.
Thomson has long been a standout performer for Melbourne having scored over 500 runs in each of the past five seasons.
The St Patrick's College graduate is one of nine non-contracted players who will feature for Victoria against ACT.
"Providing an opportunity to in-form players performing in Premier Cricket is something we've set out to do and it's exciting to bring in this group of players, some who will experience Second XI cricket for the first time," Cricket Victoria's head of male cricket David Hussey said.
"This side will feature the top four leading run scorers in Premier Cricket this season, it's pleasing to be able to give them an opportunity at a higher level on the back of those performances."
The four-day match starts at Merv Hughes Oval, Footscray on February 20.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.