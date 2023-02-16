The Courier

East Ballarat product Blake Thomson to play for Victoria's Second XI

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
East Ballarat product Blake Thomson will play for Victoria's second XI against the ACT next week. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A mountain of runs in Premier Cricket has seen East Ballarat product Blake Thomson return to the Victorian set-up with the opening batter named in the Second XI side to face ACT next week.

