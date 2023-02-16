The Courier

Mt Clear and Golden Point to resume at crease in must-win games | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
February 17 2023 - 8:30am
Golden Point's Manny De Zoysa and Mt Clear's Jack Jeffrey. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

It's a simple equation for Mt Clear and Golden Point - perform with the bat, or their Ballarat Cricket Association finals dreams are over.

