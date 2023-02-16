The Courier
Head of the Lake 2023 preview: Ballarat Grammar School

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Lachlan Heath, Charlie Savage, Jonty Faull, Oliver Harris and Shay Ryan at the Wendouree Ballarat Regatta. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat Grammar's boys' open division one crew is staring down the possibility of a fifth-consecutive Head of the Lake crown, but will need to overcome a strong Ballarat Clarendon outfit on February 26.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

