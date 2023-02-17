The Courier

Nature Notes: Prickly devil near Ballarat holds some surprises

By Roger Thomas
February 17 2023 - 4:30pm
Blue devil, seen here with lemon beauty heads, is a perennial plant and is in the same family as carrot and parsley. It can withstand a lot of grazing.

There is a striking resemblance between the plant known as blue devil and thistles. Surprisingly, blue devil is not in the thistle family, but rather in the same family as carrot and parsley.

