Michael Culliver is the latest star to depart Bacchus Marsh, leaving the Ballarat Football Netball League club without any of its top-five disposal-winners from last season.
The midfielder has signed with Werribee Centrals in the Geelong and District Football League, becoming the ninth Cobras player who made 10 or more seniors appearances last year to have left the club this off-season.
Fellow departing Cobra and BFNL team of the year member Nick Stuhldreier managed nine appearances due to VFL commitments with Port Melbourne.
Culliver ranked third in his club last season for disposals (average 25.56), inside 50s (4.38), rebound 50s (3.50), and groundball gets (8.31).
The only players to average more disposals than him, Nick Stuhldreier (34.2) and Tom German (25.6), have left for Greenvale and Spotswood, respectively.
Completing the top five disposal winners were former Henderson Medallist Dan Burton (22.4), who has re-joined junior club Point Cook, and Barwon Heads-bound Harrison King (22.1).
The departures herald a fresh start for the club under new non-playing coach Jason Williams.
Williams, 29, arrives with experience as head coach of the AFL's Indigenous Talent Programs and as an assistant coach with the Northern Bullants and the Calder Cannons.
Bacchus Marsh has also moved to add star quality to its playing list.
Former Essendon midfielder Jake Long looms as the marquee recruit, though his VFL commitments remain unclear.
Long, the son of AFL great Michael Long played five AFL games and 82 VFL matches for the Bombers.
VFL-experienced ruck Luke Goetz, SANFL midfielder Jake McCreery and WAFL young gun Roy George have also signed for the club.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.