A study has identified high car dependency and poor connectivity across the Golden Plains Shire.
Feedback from a community bus trial held in 2021 informed the Golden Plains Transport Connections Study.
It was hoped, if the trial was successful, the Ballarat bus service - which stops at Delacombe Town Centre - would extend to Golden Plains Shire towns.
"The study identified high car dependency and poor connectivity across the shire with narrow public transport running times, poor service awareness, a lack of accessibility for vulnerable users and costly alternatives to private vehicle usage," a council spokesperson said.
"Opportunities highlighted in the study include the improvement of the existing public transport network, provision of complementary services in partnership with other organisations, improved communications and ticketing, and moderate infrastructure and accessibility enhancements."
The community bus trial was held in response to the council's extensive community engagement over six months in 2021, in which residents requested better transport services to and from neighbouring towns.
The Buninyong and District Community Bank sponsored the trial with a contribution of $6900.
It was a free shuttle bus service with a twice-weekly run in the north and south of the shire between July 20 July to December 23, 2021, allowing socially isolated community members the opportunity to access medical appointments and shopping, and socialising with friends in Geelong and Ballarat.
"Community feedback from residents about the trial indicated many residents were not aware of the trial service despite promotion across the shire, or would only use the trial service if they were unable to drive," the council spokesperson said.
"Residents were also reluctant to use the trial service due to the waiting times and layout of the timetable and unless convenient transport options were made available, would prefer to drive."
The council is working in partnership with the Department of Transport and stakeholders to implement recommendations from the study.
The adopted Golden Plains Transport Connections Study is available on the council's website goldenplains.vic.gov.au, or a print copy may be requested at the council's customer hub's located at 2 Pope Street, Bannockburn, and The Well, 19 Heales Street, Smythesdale.
