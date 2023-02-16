The Courier
Ballarat Cricket Association falls in final Melbourne Country Week game

Matt Currill
Matt Currill
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 7:00pm
Ballarat-Redan opener Zac Jenkins posted a half-century in Ballarat's loss to Ferntree Gully in the final game of Melbourne Country Week. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's Melbourne Country Week campaign reached a sour end, suffering a six-wicket defeat to grand final-bound Ferntree Gully on Thursday.

