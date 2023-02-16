Ballarat's Melbourne Country Week campaign reached a sour end, suffering a six-wicket defeat to grand final-bound Ferntree Gully on Thursday.
Despite a fighting Zac Jenkins half-century, Ballarat's 5-256 wasn't enough against a firing Ferntree Gully top-order, with three of the top-five reaching half-centuries of their own en route to victory.
The result saw Ballarat finish fourth in its 'white' group, with its lone victory coming on Wednesday.
Having topped the 'white' group, Ferntree Gully will play Mornington Peninsula, winners of the 'blue' group, in Friday's grand final.
After being sent into bat, Jenkins and Heath Pyke (30) worked Ballarat into a solid position before the latter's departure at 3-118.
Jenkins continued to plug away alongside Tom Le Lievre, the pair sharing a 52-run stand before Jenkins was caught behind on 67.
Le Lievre finished unbeaten, while a quickfire Rory Low (40) contribution pushed Ballarat to its highest total of the carnival.
Ballarat's defence started perfectly, Nathan Patrikeos (3-66) taking a wicket with the fourth ball of the innings, but from there were few reasons to celebrate.
Ferntree Gully enjoyed three 50-run partnerships before Jake Toohey convincingly closed the game. Sitting on 40 with his side needing five runs to win, the captain struck a four followed by a six to reach his personal milestone.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
