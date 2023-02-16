The Courier

UFS Dispensary and Cafs Ballarat partner with the Ballarat Foundation to deliver back-to-school vouchers

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Wendy Sturgess, Heather Taylor, Wendy Brooks, Andrew Eales and Donna Bogdanovski are working together to support children.

An extra 300 vulnerable children across Ballarat will receive back-to-school vouchers following a new partnership of supporters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.