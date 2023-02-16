An extra 300 vulnerable children across Ballarat will receive back-to-school vouchers following a new partnership of supporters.
Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat) and UFS Dispensaries have partnered with the Ballarat Foundation to deliver the vouchers.
The vouchers will be distributed to children in Ballarat and surrounding areas before the 2024 school year to help parents and carers with school costs and provide a greater opportunity for education success.
UFS has donated $7500 to purchase the additional vouchers, which will go directly to Cafs with the aim to assist vulnerable children in its out of home care or family support programs.
The Ballarat Foundation's 2023 distribution, currently being allocated, will see a delivery of 545 back-to-school vouchers, totaling $27,250.
Cafs kinship carer and carer for more than 10 years, Wendy Brooks, said the vouchers were vital for vulnerable children.
She said school uniforms were expensive and always needed to be replaced as children grew.
"To have something like this, it helps you stretch everything else to make it all work. These kids will walk into school thinking, 'I look good'. They have their clean socks, a nice pair of shoes that don't have holes in them," Ms Brooks said.
"You know the kids can look really smart in their uniform and that way they are happy to walk into school. This helps stretch the budget without the kids being aware. It's a big thing to a carer."
Feedback from past distributions shows children are more engaged in their learning and willing to attend school when they have the necessary uniform and equipment.
Back-to-school vouchers can be used at Target or Kmart to purchase school items, including shoes, uniform, and stationary.
In some cases, vouchers are used to buy items for school camp or sports.
Cafs chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said the organisation welcomed the opportunity to partner with UFS and the Ballarat Foundation.
"The provision of these back-to-school vouchers means that we can relieve some of the financial pressure families face in getting children back to school, keep children engaged in formal education and help to break the cycle of disadvantage," Ms Sturgess said.
Ballarat Foundation CEO Andrew Eales said the new partnership showed Ballarat organisations working together to help vulnerable children have the same opportunities that many families took for granted.
UFS CEO Matt Vagg said the organisation was delighted to be working with the Ballarat Foundation and Cafs to support children in need in the region.
"This very practical support for our children will mean they are able to enjoy the same educational experiences and opportunities as their classmates and peers, as they commence the 2023 school year," Mr Vagg said.
