Residents in the Ballarat region have been urged to action bushfire survival plans now, with extreme fire conditions forecast for the Central district on Friday.
The Country Fire Authority (CFA) has also declared a Total Fire Ban for the Central and North Central districts, beginning in the early hours of Friday.
"No fires can be lit in the open air between 00:01 hours on 17/02/2023 and 23:59 hours on 17/02/2023," the (CFA) said.
"(The) CFA advises people living in areas at risk of fire to activate their bush fire plan."
Ballarat is forecast to reach a top of 37 degrees on Friday, continuing several days of hot temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
Towns to the north of Ballarat, including Castlemaine and Bendigo are facing temperatures in the high 30s to low 30s on Friday.
But a cool change is forecast on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing with it gusty winds and the possibility of thunderstorms.
"Hot, dry and windy conditions will lead to elevated fire dangers ahead of a cool and gusty southwesterly change moving through central parts in the late afternoon/early evening," a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"Chance of high based showers and thunderstorms with the risk of dry lightning over southern and eastern districts."
The city is forecast for a top of 25 degrees on Saturday and 28 degrees on Sunday.
Those wishing to catch the train on Thursday afternoon and Friday are also advised to plan ahead, with V/Line activating its extreme heat timetable.
The change means trains will have speed restrictions all day to avoid any train or track faults in the heat.
More information can be found on the V/Line website.
There also are strict rules about the use of fires on a day of Total Fire Ban.
Further information can be found at the CFA's "Can I or Can't I?" website.
