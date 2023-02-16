The Courier
News

Central Highlands Water replaces pipes after Mount Pleasant water outage

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water pipes are being replaced at Mount Pleasant.

A temporary water supply has been installed at Mount Pleasant while works to replace the 60-year-old water main get under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.