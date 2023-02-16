A temporary water supply has been installed at Mount Pleasant while works to replace the 60-year-old water main get under way.
Central Highlands Water said in a statement there had been been multiple water main bursts in the Mount Pleasant area between early January and February.
The most recent burst occurred on Wednesday, February 15, and a temporary water supply was installed. It is expected to be in place for about one month until the water pipes are replaced.
The temporary hoses to supply water to residents' homes are set up in parts of Barkly, Gladstone and Laurie streets.
"To ensure consistency of water supply, the affected lengths of pipes will be replaced as part of our capital works program. A temporary water supply has been installed in the interim," the statement says.
"Emergency works to restore water supply were completed on Wednesday, February 15. This interim supply will be in place until the water pipes replacement is complete, to avoid any further interruptions while works are undertaken."
CHW says Mount Pleasant residents are likely to experience reduced water pressure until the planned water main replacement project is complete, however the water supply will not be interrupted.
The age of the water main in the Mount Pleasant area is about 60-years-old. Mount Pleasant is the oldest residential suburb of Ballarat.
Meanwhile, stage two of CHW's Ballarat Sewer Build continues from White Flat Oval, along the Yarrowee River to along the river to Humffray Street South.
The works are part of a $25 million once-in-a-century upgrade, which aims to double the current network's capacity.
After the six-kilometre southern stage is finished, a final stretch will be completed along Morres Street to the Brown Hill Reserve.
The first stage of the upgrade, which cut through the CBD along Peel Street and Eastwood Street, was completed in 2022.
It is anticipated the stage two of the project will take about 15 months to complete, with moderate disruptions to pedestrians and cyclists along Wallaby Track.
