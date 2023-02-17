The Courier
Roads

Ballarat police crack down on drunk and tired truck drivers on the Sunraysia Highway

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
February 18 2023 - 5:00am
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers and staff from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator inspect grain trucks beside the Sunraysia Highway at Waubra. Picture by Victoria Police.

A B-double driver at Waubra has lost his licence for six months after allegedly drink driving during a heavy-vehicle police blitz.

Local News

