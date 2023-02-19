Head of the Lake 2023 preview: St Patrick's College

Like many others this season, St Patrick's College has its eyes on Ballarat Clarendon College as the school to beat at Head of the Lake on February 26.
Led by David O'Doherty in his first year at the helm, the crew has put together a strong season.
"It has been a pretty good season," O'Doherty said.
"The boys have put forward some fast times in the regattas leading up to Head of the Lake.
"We're probably going into it as the underdog but you only have to get it right on the day so I'm hoping we put together something special."
Bow seat James Halsall, who made his way into the firsts crew this season, said O'Doherty had not missed a beat in his first year coaching division one.
"As a year it has been really consistent," Halsall said.
"We've been under new management with David O'Doherty taking over but it has been a really positive change.
"We've tried out a lot of new things and it has been working really well so we're really happy with where we're sitting at the moment."
Lining up alongside Halsall is William Hexter, preparing for his second Head of the Lake.
Hexter noted that there was a good chemistry amongst this year's crew.
"The crew this year has matched up really well," Hexter said.
"I feel like we are a lot more in sync with one another."
Paddy O'Brien, Nedd Bennett and returning cox Isaac Martin round out the St Patrick's College firsts crew.
Stay tuned to thecourier.com.au/sport as The Courier previews all schools ahead of Head of the Lake.
