Thomas Le Lievre stole the spotlight in round 16 of the Ballarat Cricket Association, as the all-rounder took charge for the Mounties in their pursuit of playing finals.
Le Lievre scored an unbeaten century to go alongside his figures of 4-17 in a season-defining performance.
Mt Clear, which does not play in the final round of the season, did what it needed to do against Ballarat-Redan on Saturday as its players prepare for a nervous wait throughout round 17.
The Mounties jumped from fifth to third on the ladder to now sit five points clear inside the top four.
Despite the margin, Mount Clear sits in the box seat heading into the final round as fifth-placed East Ballarat and fourth-placed Napoleons-Sebastopol match up against each other.
A Golden Point outright win over Brown Hill looms as the Mounties' biggest threat to a place in the Ballarat Cricket Association finals.
Sitting at 8-110 and chasing 170, Wendouree had every right to concede defeat in its top-of-the-table clash with Darley on Saturday.
However, an unlikely 60-run partnership between Heath Pyke (81*) and Sam Peeters (8*) saw the Red Caps steal an all-time victory and claim top spot on the Ballarat Cricket Association ladder.
Peeters crucial 46-ball innings followed on from his five-wicket haul on the first day's play as he wrapped up an almighty firsts debut for Wendouree.
The Red Caps' innings involved two three-wicket collapses before Pyke's eventual heroics, as Wendouree quickly fell from 0-38 to 3-47 and 5-108 to 8-110.
Pyke faced 166 deliveries in his match-winning knock, passing 50 runs for the third time this season.
Darley's Madushanka Ekanayaka did all he could for his side, claiming his second five-wicket haul this season with figures of 5-45.
The win sees Wendouree rise to top spot, five points clear of Darley, with a final-round date against Buninyong looming.
Darley suddenly finds itself capable of sliding outside the top four however, the Lions' healthy percentage of 2.069% means that it would take an outright win from East Ballarat to risk sliding.
East Ballarat visits Naps-Sebas in round 17, following Naps-Sebas' defeat to Golden Point.
The Pointies' victory, in which Manjula De Zoysa scored an unbeaten century from 180 deliveries, keeps their finals dreams alive.
Joshua White played second-hand man to De Zoysa, adding 70 runs of his own as Golden Point cruised past Naps-Sebas' 199-run total.
It could have been a larger target if not for Simon Ogivlie's stellar performance with the ball for Golden Point on the first day of play.
Ogilvie enjoyed career-best figures of 7-55, causing chaos as Naps-Sebas failed to capitalise from a healthy 2-125 scorecard.
The path into the top four is tricky, but doable, for Golden Point, but first it must overcome Brown Hill in the last round of the season.
Brown Hill clinched its third win of the season against winless Buninyong as Bulls opener Ryan Knowles brought up his third half-century of the season in a 71-run outing.
Buninyong's Mitchell Tierney recorded career-best figures of 6-73 in the Bunnies' loss.
As the association enters its final round of the season, the minor premiership is still up for grabs, with Wendouree currently in the box seat.
