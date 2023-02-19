The Courier
Match Report

Wendouree holds on in top-two nail-biter | Ballarat Cricket Association Round 16 results

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Le Lievre of Mt Clear CC celebrates his century in the Mounties' crucial win over Ballarat-Redan. Picture by Adam Trafford

Thomas Le Lievre stole the spotlight in round 16 of the Ballarat Cricket Association, as the all-rounder took charge for the Mounties in their pursuit of playing finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.