While riders in the FECRI Ballarat Cycle Classic road races started their tours in thick fog, those pedalling along the 28km Adventure Ride and cycle and walking events around Lake Wendouree crossed the start line in bright sunshine.
More than 1000 participants tackled events ranging from 6km to 160km from the start point at Windmill Drive on Lake Wendouree.
The weekend events helped raise more than $240,000 to directly fund cancer research at the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute - research that is hoped could one day help cure cancer and change the lives of those diagnosed with the disease.
