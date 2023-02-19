The Courier
Photos

GALLERY | FECRI Ballarat Cycle Classic Sunday action - road rides, Lake ride and walk

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Ria, Mila, Oscar and Madeline, cheer on the finishers at the 2023 FECRI Ballarat Cycle Classic. Picture by Michelle Smith

While riders in the FECRI Ballarat Cycle Classic road races started their tours in thick fog, those pedalling along the 28km Adventure Ride and cycle and walking events around Lake Wendouree crossed the start line in bright sunshine.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

