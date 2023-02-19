There were thrills aplenty as riders tackled the downhill mountain bike tracks of Black Hill as part of FECRI Ballarat Cycle Classic's first Gravity Enduro Jam event.
The Cycle Classic added downhill mountain biking for the first time this year, with almost 90 riders taking on the challenging course on Saturday.
Saturday's Cycle Classic action also included the Gravel Grind where cyclists pedalled along a 30km, 47km or 63km route along the hidden gravel roads of the Creswick Forest.
The Courier photographer Adam Trafford was on hand to capture the action. Check out the gallery and see if you can find yourself flying along the trails.
