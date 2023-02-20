Ballarat Bolts retains fourth position with one round to play after defeating Kingston Heath in the Cricket Victoria Community Cricket shield one-day competition.
State representative Renee Moffatt made a match-winning 68 not out at the Eastern Oval on Sunday to guide the Bolts to 4-120 in reply to 118.
Megan O'Beirne took a stunning 7-10 off 6.2 overs, giving her first five-wicket haul for the Bolts.
O'Beirne was relentess in her attack on the stumps - bowling four of her victims and trapping another two leg before wicket.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.