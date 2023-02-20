AS a medical student and junior registrar Carolyn Vasey would dream of world-class robotic surgery in Ballarat Base Hospital.
This is the kind of work Ms Vasey would be doing if based in metropolitan Australia but to the now-colorectal surgeon, having a surgical robot in Ballarat opened up access to "well-deserving" patients in regional Victoria.
More common in private hospitals, Grampians Health has become the fourth Victorian public hospital to access the technology, joining Melbourne-based Peter MacCallum Centre, The Royal Melbourne Hospital and Barwon Health in Geelong.
Ms Vasey, Grampians Health's medical lead for robotic surgery, officially launched the new technology at the Base Hospital on Monday.
Already, after 18 surgeries, the surgical robot has become a game-changer.
Buninyong-based patient David Tippett was the second patient to undergo robotic surgery in at the Base Hospital. He presented via colorectal outpatients and his bowel and bladder were joined.
Mr Tippett used robotics in his work but was pleased to be one of the first to have robotic surgery in Ballarat. Technology assisted Ms Vasey in removing his diseased bowel and joining his bowel back together.
"It was less invasive and I have no stoma bag. It was four weeks' recovery and after six weeks I was back at work," Mr Tippett said.
"I do work with larger robots, but seeing the intricacy of the robots [in surgery] is amazing."
Colon cancer took Lisa Butcher completely by surprise. Ms Butcher was diagnosed aged 37 in August last year with the disease typically focused on people aged 50-plus.
She underwent chemo and radio therapies in Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre before rectal surgery with Ms Vasey.
Ms Butcher was up walking the night of her surgery and home within two days. While Ms Butcher still has a way to go in her treatment, she had healed better than anyone she had engaged with in support groups.
"...My whole journey has been about raising awareness that younger people can get it as well. That's something that has been important to me," Ms Butcher said. "Having the chance to be part of the robotics system was amazing and I jumped at the chance to be part of that because it helps other people in the future."
Robotic technology allows surgeons to operate in difficult to access areas with minimal invasion and small incisions.
For Ms Vasey, it has allowed her to do work with instruments that allow a range of movement beyond the human wrist compared to the straight sticks she had been using with laparoscopic equipment. There is also stable 3D zoom vision "beyond what the human eye could see".
Ms Vasey said the technology could assist in complex procedures to a diverse group of public patients, who predominantly presented with advanced disease.
In Ballarat, the surgical robot can be used in disciplines such as colorectal, urology, upper gastrointestinal, hernia and thoracic surgery and gynaecology oncology.
Ballarat Base Hospital has three fully-trained surgeons to use the technology. The health service aims to have eight trained surgeons by June. Surgeons are first to undergo extensive training on a simulator and with a supervisor before they are qualified to perform robotic surgery on patients.
Grampians Health has a dual-console program in which highly experienced robotic surgeons can work with surgeons in their first few cases. This will also allow for training future surgeons in a safe environment.
"[It's] a really important part of our service delivery here - training future surgeons and ensuring they have the latest and greatest skills and that they're trained safely," Ms Vasey said.
"Having a dual-console allows us to seamlessly change tools between two surgeons - the trained surgeon and the trainee surgeon - and that means for Grampians Health we can have people external to Grampians Health that are leaders in the field come in and share their skills seamlessly with us."
The robotic technology, which arrived in Ballarat in December, was delivered by a $6.5 million state government investment in the May 2018 budget.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison visited the hospital on Monday to see the technology in action.
"I've been delighted to watch a surgery...and see first hand the incredible difference this robot makes in assisting our world-class surgeons and what I'm really excited about is making sure that every patient in Ballarat and the region gets access to world's best technology," Ms Addison said.
"We need to make sure [access] is just as good as those in metropolitan areas. This is really important. It's an important investment for our community for our surgeons, for recruitment, and for patients across our region."
