The City of Ballarat will soon hire a dedicated director for the Commonwealth Games, with just over three years to go until the opening ceremony.
Last month, council announced it would reshuffle its internal structure, appointing a new director and moving tourism and other economic development functions into a new "Economy, Experience, and Commonwealth Games" directorate.
In a statement, council chief executive Evan King said after two weeks of consultation with staff, the new structure had been "formally adopted" and will commence when the new director begins.
"The adoption follows a rigorous process that involved a whole of organisation consultation and submission process," he said.
"The structural realignment will deliver greater long-term benefits for our community and ensure the Commonwealth Games provides us with a lasting legacy."
By combining visitor economy, arts, events, experiences and attractions with economic development, team will "more effectively work with one another to provide internal and external stakeholders with a focussed and coordinated point of contact as we continue to work with operators on reactivation, ongoing attraction and investment into Ballarat".
"I am confident that the incorporation of this new directorate will deliver greater long-term benefits for all staff and equip us to be better prepared to respond to our community's needs," he said.
Ballarat will host the athletics and para-athletics, including the marathon, plus boxing events, with mountain biking at Creswick.
A massive infrastructure spend is currently in the planning stages, including 300 houses for the athletes' village at the former saleyards in Delacombe, a new overpass at Ballarat station, and thousands of new seats for Eureka Stadium.
A major regional cultural program will also run in the lead-up and during the games, which begin on March 17, 2026.
