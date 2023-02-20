Power projects get a jolt

Ballarat's role in Victoria's "clean energy revolution" has come under fresh scrutiny following a major government announcement raising more questions than answers.
Community consultation on the controversial Western Renewable Link (WRL) transmission project is back on the agenda after state Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio on Monday announced an order enabling work to start on a related project sharing a vital piece of infrastructure.
The proposed Victoria-New South Wales Interconnector (VNI) West project would connect the Victorian and New South Wales electricity grids, potentially boosting Victoria's import and export capacities with NSW by more than 1,800 megawatts.
The project - driven by privately-held energy company AusNet Services and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) - will require a new terminal station near Ballarat, which will also form part of the WRL.
AusNet on Monday confirmed the approval of early works on VNI West could affect decisions around the proposed terminal site and the timing of the WRL, but could not say how.
A number of locations - including Mount Prospect, Waubra and Bulgana - are being considered for the terminal, and AusNet chief executive Tony Narvaez said consultation with affected landholders would continue in light of the minister's announcement.
"When [AEMO CEO] Daniel Westerman and I visited the region we heard directly from landholders about their concerns, including the proposed terminal station location," Mr Navarez said.
"We made a commitment to revisit the terminal station site and continue our engagement and consultation with landholders on this important project."
Residents in affected areas have been campaigning against the WRL for the past three years - under the name 'Stop AusNet's Towers' - concerned about the impact of proposed transmission towers and terminal station on the environment, and agricultural industry.
Stop AusNet's Towers spokesperson Emma Muir told The Courier she was eager to speak with the self-funded group's solicitor on Monday evening to find out "where [they] stand legally," given the state government's increased involvement in the space.
Ms Muir said the group's priority throughout its campaign has always been to ensure the appropriate checks and balances are observed and the community is not "steamrolled" in the process.
She saw the government stepping in to speed up VNI West and associated community engagement and environmental investigations as a worrying sign for the future of the WRL.
"We support renewable energy, we just want to make sure these projects are done properly, and fairly, with minimal impact and risk to the community," she said.
Ms D'Ambrosio said in a media release transmission projects like VNI West were the key to delivering cheaper and more reliable renewable and storage capacity as Victoria moved away from "ageing and increasingly unreliable coal-fired power".
The WRL Environmental Effects Statement is due for submission this year.
Ms D'Ambrosio did not respond to The Courier's questions about community consultation.
