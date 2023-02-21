The Courier
Home/Video
Preview

Head of the Lake 2023 preview: Loreto's new-look program leading change

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loreto College first crew members Tahlia Whittle, Gemma Phillips, Lily Davis, Bridgette O'Brien and Sarah Augustine. Picture by Adam Trafford

A new-look Loreto College rowing program has worked a treat as its crews prepare for Head of the Lake on February 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.