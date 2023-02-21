A new-look Loreto College rowing program has worked a treat as its crews prepare for Head of the Lake on February 26.
The firsts crew is as close as ever while new rowing coordinator Craig Smith and firsts crew coach Stefanie Seeary have worked together to create a vibrant culture amongst rowers.
"It has been a good year, we've had a change in leadership in our program with our new coordinator Craig Smith coming on board," Seeary said.
"It has been a year of change but I think it has been a really positive change.
"The girls have really gelled together and it is always really exciting to see them at this time of the year when they just connect so well."
While the girls have approached this season with a smile, Seeary said they are able to lock in when required.
"They are serious when they need to be," Seeary said.
"They work hard and train hard but it is a real joy to be around them when they're off the water as well."
Tahlia Whittle returns for her second Head of the Lake, as the crew boasts four fresh faces ahead of Sunday.
"I think they're all really excited. They are really relishing the opportunity to represent Loreto at the highest level of school rowing," Seeary said.
"There's always nerves on the day but they are just very excited and eager to get out and have a crack."
Reflecting on the past season, Seeary was looking forward to her girls giving it all on their big day.
"We've had a strong regatta season to date, the competition has been really tight amongst Ballarat schools," Seeary said.
"They've prepared well, they've done the hard work, so we just have to go out there on Sunday and give it the best we can."
