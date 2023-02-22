The Courier
Head of the Lake 2023 preview: Damascus College rowers eager to show their progress

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Head of the Lake 2023 preview: Damascus College

It has been a strong year of growth for Damascus College's rowing program ahead of Head of the Lake, with the proud school returning to action in both division one events on Sunday.

