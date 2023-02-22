Head of the Lake 2023 preview: Damascus College

It has been a strong year of growth for Damascus College's rowing program ahead of Head of the Lake, with the proud school returning to action in both division one events on Sunday.
Damascus College rowing coordinator Paul Blanchfield, who also co-coaches both boys and girls crews, said both crews had enjoyed "fantastic" results in the lead up to their big finale.
"The boys came home from the Head of the Schoolboys regatta with a bronze-medal finish in the school boys fours which was really exciting for us," Blanchfield said.
"While the girls have been rowing really well, they've been training strong."
The girls, captained by Daisy Simpson-Kerr, boast four new faces in this year's event.
Year 10 student Sam Crilly (two seat) is one of the feel-good stories in the program.
"Sam Crilly is a fantastic story, she's only in year 10 and is rowing for seniors," Blanchfield said.
"We were short on rowers, we just didn't recruit enough at the start of the season and Sam stepped up to fill a spot and she's done a brilliant job and finds herself in the firsts ahead of Head of the Lake."
Blanchfield said the crews were focused on improving their speeds in the middle of the race.
"We put a lot of work into it, our students put a lot of work into it, I just want to see them perform the best they can on Sunday," he said.
"Whatever position that is and whatever their race looks like, as long as the students come off the water feeling like they've done the best they can then that is what I look for.
Simpson-Kerr will lead the girls at Lake Wendouree on Sunday while Cooper Reid is the Boys' Captain of Boats.
We've faced some challenges this season but I'm so proud to see how far our crew has come. I wouldn't want to be out there with anyone else on the day. All the hard work leads up to this. We're going to push ourselves to the limit and show everyone what we can do, good luck to all the schools. Let's go DMAC.
I'm super excited for Head of the Lake and so excited to compete against the other schools. It has been a pleasure to row with the boys this season.
We have all been looking forward to this day and I just hope that we can go out there and be proud of our performance as a crew.
I'm so happy with our crew, all the early mornings and ergo sessions have lead up to now, so we're going to give it our everything.
My crew are like my older brothers and I have supported them in every ergo, water session and race, even when they were exhausted, but Head Of The Lake is the big one, and we're going to give it our all. No matter what.
I'm grateful to be a part of this team and for the experiences that rowing has offered this season. I'm excited to see whats to come, good luck to all the crews.
Being my last Head of the Lake I cant wait to get out there and row hard. I am looking forward to seeing all the crews race and trying their hardest for the big day. I wish all the other schools all the best. Go DMAC!
I am so excited for Head of the Lake, it has been a privilege to row in the Senior Girls First Crew. Thank you to all the girls for a great season and the coaches for the opportunity.
The best thing about this season was the people who rowed it. The entire squad supported each other over the line no matter the circumstances and we all got through it together.
The girls have worked incredibly hard this season, so no matter how we place I'll still be very proud.
