Three formats, three centuries: Short's incredible summer continues with Shield ton

Matt Short's dominant summer continues; the East Ballarat product celebrating a first Sheffield Shield century to mark his third maiden century across all formats since the start of the year.
Short turned a low-scoring red-ball contest against South Australia on its head, scoring 119 - a tally nearly three times better than any other batter in the match. It followed a 69-ball 70 on day one.
Only last week, the 27-year-old hit an unbeaten 108 off 94 balls in a one-day win over Queensland to notch his first century for Victoria.
At the start of January, as stand-in captain, Short smoked 100 off 59 balls, his maiden Twenty20 century, to lead the Adelaide Strikers to the highest run-chase in Big Bash League history.
It was one of many highlights from an excellent campaign that saw Short named the player of the tournament and finish as BBL|12's highest run-scorer, with 458 striking at 144.47.
Short said his performances in the BBL had encouraged him to continue his aggressive approach in the longer formats.
Batting in the middle-order, Short has passed 50 in his past three Shield innings.
"I obviously got the century in the one-day game last week, but to do it in the Shield is a massive relief," he said.
If I'm playing positively and still playing shots and looking to score, then I feel more comfortable batting. I think that's the plan moving forward.
"Buck (Victoria coach Chris Rogers) gave me a call just after the Big Bash and said he think (this approach) works at that we'll give it a crack. He sort of mentioned the way England is going about (red-ball cricket) too.
"My career has certainly been a bit up and down, especially with the red ball. But I'm feeling pretty comfortable out there. Now, it's all about consistency and trying to keep that going."
Short's latest century only has the drums beating louder for a maiden call-up to the Australian side. The St Patrick's College graduate represented his country at the Under-19 World Cup but not at the senior level.
Aaron Finch's recent international retirement opens the door for Short's best opportunity at the top of the order for Australia's Twenty20 side.
Australia's next white-ball games are three ODIs against India in mid-March. A squad is yet to be named.
