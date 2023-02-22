Three formats, three centuries: Short's incredible summer continues with Shield ton

The Courier

Three formats, three centuries: Ballarat's Matt Short continues incredible summer with Sheffield Shield ton

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Matt Short's dominant summer continues; the East Ballarat product celebrating a first Sheffield Shield century to mark his third maiden century across all formats since the start of the year.

