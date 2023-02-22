A music festival due to be held on a massive tract of land in Smeaton and Campbelltown has been cancelled after bushfires in the neighbouring communities.
The 2 Degrees Festival was due to start Thursday for four days in paddocks owned by the Tuki Trout Farm.
But organiser Celeb Ostwald said a series of fires eight kilometres away in Blampied and Kooroocheang had flared up over the last few days and the dry conditions meant the risk was too great.
"We really value the local CFA's input into this," he said.
"The concerns (about fires) have really increased."
Ballarat has only seen 25 millimetres of rain so far this year. In an average year the City would have seen around 80 millimetres by now.
Organisers said they would refund patrons, but were not giving up - and were optimistic about future events at the site.
"We've done a lot of work here to get the land ready - and none of it is lost," Mr Ostwald said.
"We're still equally committed to holding our first festival.
"We understand that has been a new thing for the area - and we're also really keen on having events here that cater for everyone (although) it certainly won't be every weekend
"We love this area because it's central to Ballarat, Bendigo and Castlemaine - and we're looking at what we can bring in."
Mr Ostwald said organisers would talk with Hepburn Shire Council, the Smeaton/Campbelltown community and the CFA about suitable dates for a future debut festival.
"We're definitely going forward with this site. It's a good site," he said.
"We're just working out a game plan.
"This is only the beginning."
Mr Ostwald also said the team was looking forward to greater engagement:
"We're open and we're flexible to ideas from the community."
Residents in Hepburn's north raised concerns about the planned February 23-26 festival back in late December, after the event was approved at the council's final meeting of the year.
Locals feared the risk of fires in rough terrain was too great - and that a sharp bend near the Trout Farm was a traffic hazard for the estimated 1500 patrons.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
