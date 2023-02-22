The Courier
2 Degrees music festival in Hepburn called-off again

By Gabrielle Hodson
February 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Organisers during set-up in paddocks at the Tuki Trout Farm paddock last Saturday. The 2 Degrees festival was due to be held from February 23-26 but its cancellation was announced on Tuesday. Picture via Facebook.

A music festival due to be held on a massive tract of land in Smeaton and Campbelltown has been cancelled after bushfires in the neighbouring communities.

