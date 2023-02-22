The Courier
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts hotter, drier autumn than usual for the Ballarat region

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 23 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
CFA Deputy Chief Officer West Region Brett Boatman is asking Western Victorians to be vigilant, with a hot few days ahead - and more dry weather until May. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Get ready for a drier and hotter couple of months ahead in Western Victoria and greater chance of fires.

Local News

