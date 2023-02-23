Victorian batting star Matt Short will have to wait longer if he is to get a chance at representing Australia in a white ball form of the game.
The in-form Short had hit his wait into discussions as a long-shot for selection for next month's one-day series in India, but was not in the squad named on Thursday.
Short is fresh from a one-day century for Victoria and quickfire century in the Sheffield Shield after being named the Big Bash League player of the year.
An injury-interrupted season for fellow Victorian Glenn Maxwell offered a possible opening for Short.
However, selectors opted for Maxwell, who after recovering from a broken leg had two failures with the bat in Victoria's win over SA in the Sheffield Shield.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
