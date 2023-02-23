After what has been a "couple of awful years" for the region's tourism sector, the City of Ballarat has voted in favour of a new model based on collaboration and unification.
On Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat councillors endorsed its first Visitor Economy Partnership.
The committee will see neighbouring councils involved including Pyrenees Shire Council, Moorabool Shire Council, Golden Plains Shire Council and Hepburn Shire Council working in unison to bolster "the links between community, councils, government and industry".
Cr Daniel Moloney, who moved the motion, said the partnership was sorely needed in order for the region as whole to "bounce back" after "a couple of awful years".
Similarly, Cr Samantha McIntosh, who seconded, said the formation of such a committee was an example of the council tackling "tourism better".
"We need together to show strong leadership," Cr McIntosh said.
Cr Ben Taylor, who spoke in favour of the motion, said such action was demonstrative of the council being at the "forefront" of its tourism economy.
"We need to continue to push ourselves and compete," Cr Taylor said.
"We've got the Bendigos and the Geelongs of the world that are taking those visitors."
However, mayor Cr Des Hudson said it was imperative consenting to the group did not deter the city from engaging in other promising opportunities.
"It shouldn't stop us from thinking bigger picture and looking for other partnerships along the way," Cr Hudson said.
The catalyst for the committee was prompted by government funding cuts to the Victorian Goldfields Tourism scheme in June 2022.
At present, Ballarat and its surrounds are not represented within a network of Regional Tourism Boards. As such, Ballarat Regional Tourism (BRT) has been approved as an interim tourism body and has entered into a new funding agreement, as if it were a Regional Tourism Board, for the period ending June 30 2023.
BRT chief executive Sarah Myers said the decision from councillors on Wednesday was a "positive outcome" not only for Ballarat but for the broader region.
"Ballarat Regional Tourism have been a key player in the co-design of the new entity, and through input from our members, we have advocated for a transparent, entrepreneurial and responsive organisation," Ms Myers said.
"We believe the foundations are in place to allow this new entity to flourish."
However, once the committee is formed, which is planned to be "fully-functioning" by July 1 this year, BRT will cease to exist.
This will see job cuts to those working for BRT regardless of their occupation status.
"Once all parties have approved the establishment of the VEP, Ballarat Regional Tourism will seek endorsement of our members to merge into this new organisation and wind up, as the new entity will perform our role plus more," Ms Myers said.
The financial implications for the City of Ballarat to be a part of the new group is categorised as low with only a $30,000 membership contribution required.
The partnership, which has been drafted as Central Highlands Tourism Incorporated, would also be supported by annual investment from DJSIR. There is also planned to be an opportunity for businesses to contribute as well.
Prior to to the committee getting underway, the councils have also highlighted a Destination Management Plan (DMP) would be required.
This plan would be guided by a skills-based board, which would include representation from the five LGA members, five elected industry board members and an observer from the state government.
The group is set to be resourced by the City of Ballarat's Visitor Economy Unit with any additional resources to be funded by members from the new entity.
Pyrenees Shire Council voted in favour of the Visitor Economy Partnership on Tuesday night.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
