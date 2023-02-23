An 'edge of your seat' experience is coming to Ballarat, with thousands of people expected to attend.
Crossed between Enduro special tests and Supercross, the Australian SuperEnduro Championship will hold its first round ever at the Ballarat Showgrounds on Saturday, February 25.
The venue can cater for 4000 spectators, which organisers are hopeful to achieve.
Between 65 and 70 competitors from Western Australia, Queensland, Victoria, Canada and America have entered the championships.
From a stationary gate start, riders will battle across an intense and physically challenging man-made obstacle course, including concrete barriers, giant boulders, log jumps and sand traps.
They will follow a race day format which includes hot laps and sprints.
Event organiser Sam Preece said the competitors had raced on versions of the course but this was the first time they would have access to this particular layout.
"It will be high intensity racing. These guys won't be able to feel their forearms," Mr Preece said.
"Spectators will get to see the riders succeed and fail all on the one track. It's not a race where you see the same rider out in front.
"It's just exciting."
Wayne Horne Earthmoving and McInnes Earthmoving have helped to prepare the track, delivering more than 20 truck trailer loads of sand and dirt.
The inaugural Australian SuperEnduro Championship event will be held from 10am to 6pm. Tickets: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/973712
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.