ESV highlights powerline accident south of Ballarat as a warning to others

By Gabrielle Hodson
February 24 2023 - 9:00am
File photo by Kate Healy.

Energy Safe Victoria has singled out an electrical accident near Ballarat to illustrate the dangers of making contact with high-voltage powerlines.

