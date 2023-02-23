Energy Safe Victoria has singled out an electrical accident near Ballarat to illustrate the dangers of making contact with high-voltage powerlines.
In its recently released annual report, the ESV described the case of a truck-mounted crane operator at a rural property in Scotsburn who was treated for electric-shock and burns to his hands.
The agency said the Finns Road accident happened on 28 December 2021 as a group of five people were moving a shed a short distance - and while they were not commercial operators, they were familiar with the equipment they were using.
The victim in his 50s was taken to the Alfred Hospital for treatment.
ESV said four other people nearby were also at risk of injury but did not receive electrical shocks.
No one was charged or fined over the incident.
The ESV said three farmers and truck operators had died since 2015 after the equipment they were operating made contact with overhead lines.
On top of that, four householders have also died from do-it-yourself electrical works - while five apprentices and five electricians have also been killed working on live lines.
And the problem is getting worse.
ESV noted an increase in "dangerous incidents' during 2022, when it investigated 232 cases where people or machinery had come into contact with powerlines.
That is up from 214 the year before.
In 2022, 173 incidents involved heavy machinery such as cranes and tipper trucks - while 31 related to an individual making direct contact - and another four involved farm equipment.
The ESV said another 24 cases involved either scaffolding or construction work too close to powerlines - or people interfering with them.
CEO Leanne Hughson said most of these tragedies were avoidable, simply by taking the time to understand potential risks before commencing work.
"The impact these incidents can have can be devastating, not just for the victim but also their families, co-workers and friends," Ms Hughson said.
"The need to get work done quickly is no excuse for not taking the proper precautions to protect Victorian lives.
"It's so easy to forget that the simple act of looking up before you start work could save your life or the life of a co-worker."
She said tips for avoiding electrocution included:
The ESV's 2021-22 annual report was tabled in January 2023.
