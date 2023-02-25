A new exhibition space acknowledging children's diverse experiences in Ballarat orphanages was opened last week.
The History and Memory Centre at Cafs (Child and Family Services Ballarat) aims to provide a more contemporary response to the diversity of former resident experiences at the Ballarat Orphanage and Ballarat Children's Home.
Cafs chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said the new space replaced the original Heritage Centre, which had met the needs of the organisation and community at the time of its inception.
"We employed AshTree Projects to work with former residents to really get experiences, their opinions, their guidance and their wisdom so that we could create a space that was reflective of as many people who went through those institutions," Ms Sturgess said.
"It speaks to the fact that we have opened up about our past. We do speak about the Stolen Generation and our role in that. We haven't hidden anything.
"It's a light, welcoming space and not a space that is enclosed. We are trying to honour the past."
The centre uses materials from Cafs' Heritage Collection in a more engaging way and includes storyboards, artwork, items people made in the orphanage, clothing and images.
Ms Sturgess said it was hoped former orphanage residents and their families could visit the centre to reflect.
"It's acknowledging the history and memory. It's creating a place where people, who were in the orphanage and their families, can come and have a reflective space, look at the images and get a feeling about what it was like. They are quite evocative," she said.
"It's not a museum, we're not trying to do that. We funded it ourselves and we've done it in a careful and considerate way.
"The feedback has been really good and I hope people's families get to come and see it because that's what it really is about. It's about capturing the images of the past and the experience of the people who were in the orphanage who, in some ways, it might them explain to their families how it was. It might bring those happy and sad memories to life as well."
The History and Memory Centre is not open to the public, however, Cafs' Heritage and History Team provides services to support the rights of former residents, care leavers and their families to access records the organisation holds.
For all records, search and access inquiries contact 5337 3333.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.