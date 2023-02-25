The Courier
Our People

Cafs Ballarat opens new History and Memory Centre

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Orphanage former residents Barry Walters and Nora Walters with a mosaic they finished together at Open Place in 2019. Completing the work brought back their memories of living in the orphanage. Picture by Kate Healy

A new exhibition space acknowledging children's diverse experiences in Ballarat orphanages was opened last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.