UPDATE 2.50pm:
Paramedics said they assessed one man at the scene of a collision between a truck and car and he was taken to Geelong University Public Hospital in a stable condition.
Firefighters said the 3ha grassfire was now contained, but crews would remain on site to check on hotspots.
The CFA said they were also working to break up haybales that had ignited in the blaze.
A stop was called on the incident at 2.20pm and any fire crews that had not yet arrived were asked to return to base.
It is understood traffic on the Midland Highway is also starting to clear.
EARLIER:
Emergency services have been called to a Midland Highway collision at Meredith, which has sparked a grassfire.
The crash - believed to involve a car and possibly a truck - was reported around 1.35pm Friday on the southern outskirts of the town, near the Meredith Golf Club.
"Upon arrival, crews discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading into nearby grassland," a CFA spokesperson said.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were already at the scene.
An air ambulance has been called in, as have State Emergency Service volunteers from Bannockburn.
The CFA said six united had responded - including a water bombing aircraft.
Police confirmed that more officers were on their way.
The Department of Transport and Planning said it had not been notified of any road closures, detours or road damage at this stage - although Google Live traffic data indicated both lanes of the highway were at a standstill.
The accident comes after a fatal three-car highway crash on the northern outskirts of Meredith on January 17.
The CFA said the incident was ongoing.
Conditions at the time were hot, hot and windy at the nearest weather station in Sheoaks.
The temperature was 30 deg C with winds gusting to 41kmh and a humidity reading of 28 per cent.
Sheoaks has seen 47mm of rain so far this year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
