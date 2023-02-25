A literacy program exclusive to Ballarat has seen a record number of primary school children join.
There are 139 pupils from eight primary schools participating in the Bulldogs Read program. They eagerly attended the program's 2023 launch and welcome at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility on Friday.
It is the first time AFLW Western Bulldogs players are involved with the program, which started eight years ago. Player Gabby Newton said it was fulfilling to be part of a community program.
"It's so fulfilling when we get to do it because it makes you realise how far a reach footy has, especially here in Ballarat," Newton said.
Bulldog Read's participating pupils focus on reading and writing book reviews and attending Western Bulldog events, including match days, viewing training at Whitten Oval, skype sessions with players, football clinics and author visits.
The program is held in partnership with City of Ballarat libraries.
The program launch and welcome was held in-person for the first time in two years following the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.
Western Bulldog players Gabby Newton, Eleanor Brown, Adam Treloar and Taylor Duryea answered pupils' questions and provided their autographs during the launch.
Ballarat Libraries children and youth librarian Julie Bull said there was a real buzz in the room with a record number of pupils and schools involved.
She said it was important AFLW players were involved in the program.
"We think it's so important because we went the girls to be empowered. It's great to have representation," Ms Bull said.
Another first was the involvement of Bulldogs' mascot Caesar, an Australian Bulldog from Ballarat.
Ms Bull said the Bulldog Read program gave pupils a boost in their confidence.
